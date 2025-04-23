PPP could not be pushed against wall on canals issue: Sherry Rehman

Demands meeting of Council of Common Interests on the matter

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party has demanded a meeting of the Council of Common Interests on the canals issue.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP could not be pushed against the wall on canals issue, adding her party knew how to do politics of resistance.

‘Everyone knows that the PPP is good at politics of resistance. How it is possible we don’t talk or protest, if water of Sindh is snatched,’ the PPP senator said.

‘If there is no water, then tell us where the water will be provided in new canals. There is a shortage of water in the country including Sindh. President Asif Ali Zardari had said some provinces had reservations on the canals issue. Bilawal Bhutto called the canals issue a matter of life and death,’ the PPP leader said.

Know water situation from the farmers of Badin, Thatta and Sujawal. Punjab is also facing water shortage. The IRSA’s report on water was wrong. It is the PPP that raised water issue, but the government did not support it on the issue, she said.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP was facing allegation that it was doing politics on canals issue, adding PPP was a patriotic party and always put country’s interests supreme.