Pakistan heading towards right direction, says Nawaz

Urges collective efforts for economic independence

LONDON (Dunya News) – PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said the country is heading towards right direction, stressing the need for collective efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said everyone must work together to play a role in the development of Pakistan.

‘Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is doing an excellent job. He has supported the declining economy and strengthened it with his excellent economic policies. Similarly, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also put Punjab on way to development.’

The PML-N chief said, “All work in Punjab is being done on merit. Maryam Nawaz is not doing any work in the province against merit. A strict legal action should be taken against those who shut PIA.”