Senate panel shoots down resolution for KP senate election

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 20:06:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A resolution for Senate election for 12 vacant seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was turned down by a majority vote during a Senate Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz, who tabled the resolution on behalf of PTI, found himself up against the tide, as almost all committee members, except MWM, opposed the move.

Members from ANP, JUI-F, and BAP also voted against it.

Things got heated when Shibli Faraz exchanged words with committee members, accusing them of sidelining KP’s representation in the Upper House.

“The House of Federation is losing a province’s voice, this is unacceptable,” he said.

Faraz also pointed out that by-elections were taking place in Sindh and Balochistan, yet KP’s vacant seat, left by Sania Nishtar, remained untouched.

He slammed the non-implementation of Ejaz Chaudhry’s production order, calling it an insult to the Senate Chair’s office.

