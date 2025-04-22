PPP senators walk out from session to protest against canal project

(Web Desk) - Pakistan Peoples Party lawmakers staged a walkout from the Senate session on Tuesday to protest against the controversial canal project.

The issue on canal is one of the larger issues which the PPP is facing with its ally PML-N.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the ambitious Cholistan project to irrigate south Punjab’s lands on February 15.

There have been nationwide protests in the past few months from political parties, including the ruling coalition ally PPP.

As the Senate session started today, Soon after today’s, PPP lawmakers walked out.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said the decision regarding the canal project would be made according to the Constitution and laws of the country.

He said Political Adviser Rana Sanaullah had formally contacted the Sindh government and PPP leadership to assure them that the federal government was committed to resolving the issue through constitutional means. “The decision is clear—nothing will be forced,” he added.

He criticized the Opposition, accusing them of being disruptive and avoiding meaningful discussion. “May be they have no questions to raise, or they lack the courage to listen. But if they want to take part in a productive debate, i along with senior cabinet members are here to answer,” he said.

Tarar further said that the issue had already been discussed with coalition partners on the prime minister’s special instructions. He added that a broader multi-party consultation was also being considered to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive solution.

Commenting on the opposition’s recent by-election loss in Tharparkar, the law minister said, “The people of Sindh have rejected you. If this is the kind of politics you want to continue after being defeated, it won’t help the country or democracy.”

He urged PPP lawmakers to take part in the parliamentary proceedings, pointing out that they too had submitted a resolution and a call-attention notice regarding the issue. “Let’s sit together and address the matter through proper parliamentary channels,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has warned that if the controversial canal project proceeds without Sindh’s approval, people in the province will be forced to take to the street.

Speaking to the media after offering condolences at Cardinal House over the passing of Pope Francis, CM Shah emphasised that no project against the interests of the people of Sindh would be accepted.

He stated that regardless of who initiated the project, the Sindh government had not approved it. Since July, no progress has been made on the Cholistan canals, and the PPP has raised strong objections at every level.

Shah asserted, “We’re not questioning anyone’s intentions, but we also won’t play into anyone’s hands. This is a collective cause, and we are determined to stop the canal project for the greater good of the country.”

Expressing concern for farmers, Shah noted that Punjab’s farmers may consider not cultivating wheat next year, and stressed the need for adopting modern agricultural technologies, citing China’s higher wheat yield per acre.

He also criticised a lack of progress in cotton production and called for fact-checking India's Indira Canal’s impacts via AI tools like ChatGPT.

The chief minister urged all stakeholders in Sindh to protest the canal plan but peacefully, avoiding road blockages that would cause inconvenience to locals.