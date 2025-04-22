Former caretaker PM Kakar, Punjab CM Maryam discuss matters of mutual interest

Pakistan Pakistan Former caretaker PM Kakar, Punjab CM Maryam discuss matters of mutual interest

CM said youth were empowered through education, IT training, internship

Follow on Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 19:34:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The CM welcomed former caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar. The two discussed matters of mutual interest including the country's peacekeeping and provincial development projects.

Kakar appreciated the vision of Maryam Nawaz.

More to read: Punjab announces Rs5,000 per acre for wheat farmers



Maryam Nawaz said that youth in Punjab were being empowered through education, IT training, internships and employment facilities, the health sector and peacekeeping are among the top priorities.

Kakar said that Maryam Nawaz introduced revolutionary projects in the health and education sectors. He termed them as a living example of women's empowerment in Pakistan. The former Prime Minister also appreciated the ongoing reforms in the health sector in Punjab.