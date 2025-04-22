Azma Bokhari slams CM Murad over farmers' issue

Says Punjab has its own leaders to speak for its farmers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has slammed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, saying that he and his party have ruled Sindh for 16 years and now it’s high time they show their performance.

Reacting strongly to Murad Ali Shah’s recent press conference, Bokhari said the Sindh CM seemed more concerned about Punjab’s formers than his own.

“Punjab has its own leaders to speak for its farmers”, she added.

She questioned whether the Sindh government had fixed wheat price or even begun purchasing the crop from farmers.

Bokhari highlighted Punjab’s achievement under CM Maryam Nawaz, including Rs110 billion package for farmers, solar tube wells, green tractors, super seeders and record wheat production.

She also accused Shah of supporting protesters who blocked Sindh’s main highways, urging him to act differently from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur.



