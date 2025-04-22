ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for CM Gandapur, other PTI leaders

Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted hearing of the case.

LAHORE (Dunya News) –An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and several other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in cases related to protest in Lahore and attacking the police on Oct 5.

Justice Gill objected that the KP CM wasn’t attending the hearings of the case while issuing arrest warrants of Gandapur, Hammad Azhar, Saeed Sandhu and Shahbaz Ahmad on the petition filed by the police.

It is worth mentioning that cases had been registered against the KP CM and other PTI leaders in Masti Gate Police Station.

