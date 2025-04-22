Biometric, picture mandatory for filing petition in Punjab courts

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has issued fresh SOPs for filing a petition

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 13:26:01 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has banned filing of any petition in Punjab’s subordinate judiciary without the applicant’s picture and biometric.



The chief justice has made the decision to discourage filing of frivolous petitions in already burdened courts.

In a communique to the sessions judges across Punjab, the chief justice has issued fresh SOPs for filing a petition.

Any person intending to file a petition will have to visit court and have biometric at a special desk. He will also attach a picture with the petition. Earlier, anyone could file a plea by affixing a copy of the CNIC.

Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Irfan Sadiq Tarar says it’s a laudable step by the chief justice as it will discourage trend of filing frivolous petitions and lessen burden on courts.

Speaking to Dunya News, he underscored the need for installation of biometric systems to facilitate people. He urged CJ Aalia Neelum to order installation of biometric machines and web cameras in all sessions courts.

Law expert Shahid Nazir suggested that even a lawyer’s biometric should be done before he or she filed any case.

“Pictures of the applicant and lawyer should be affixed on the first page of the petition to ensure transparency,” he said.

