Imran Khan's bail hearings delisted due to bench unavailability

A new date for the hearings would be announced later.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has canceled the cause list for hearings on former prime minister Imran Khan’s bail petitions in eight May 9-related cases due to the unavailability of a two-member bench.

The bench, headed by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, could not be constituted, leading to the postponement of proceedings. A new date for the hearings would be announced later.

The bail pleas were initially scheduled for hearing on April 23, and the court had summoned arguments from the lawyers.

Imran Khan has sought bail in eight cases, including the Jinnah House attack case.