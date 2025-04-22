Terrorist attack on police post in Bannu foiled

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG praises the police officials for thwarting the attack on checkpoint

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 13:26:40 PKT

BANNU (Dunya News) – A terrorist attack was thwarted on a police post in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

The Central Police Office Peshawar said 18 to 19 terrorists attempted to attack the Dharay Pul police checkpoint in Bannu at night.

It said the terrorists arrived on eight motorcycles, and three of them were seen advancing toward the checkpoint.

The terrorists had planned to target the checkpoint's surveillance cameras and launch an attack, but as police took action, the terrorists opened firing from different directions.

Police personnel responded timely and successfully foiled the attack. However, the terrorists managed to flee the scene.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed has praised the police personnel who thwarted the attack on the checkpoint.

The Central Police Office has termed this operation a major success against the menace of terrorism and stated that the police will continue to confront anti-peace elements at all costs.