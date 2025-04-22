PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit

During the visit, he will hold extensive discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 18:23:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in Ankara on a two-day visit on the the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.

During his stay in Ankara,the prime minister will hold extensive discussions with President Erdogan on bilateral issues and recent developments in the region and beyond.

As long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Turkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.

The two countries also have institutionalised leadership-level mechanism in the form of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council for cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest. The seventh session of this Council was held in Islamabad in February this year and was co-chaired by President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz.

The upcoming meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.

