13 killed, 11 injured as van plunged into ravine in Jamshoro

The accident occurred when driver of the van lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding.

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 04:24:53 PKT

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) – At least 13 persons, including women and children, were killed and 11 other were wounded when a van plunged into ravine in Jamshoro on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in the hilly region in the jurisdiction of Bola Khan police station when the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding and it fell into a ditch, killing 13 persons on the spot and injuring 11 other.

The ill-fated van was carrying members of Kolhi tribe from Lapari to Badin. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.