PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appreciated the security forces for two successful operations against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in North and South Waziristan.
He paid tribute to the security forces for killing six Khawariji terrorists, including their ringleader during the operations. He said the whole nation stood with the security forces.
The government was determined to fully eradicate terrorism from the country, he added.