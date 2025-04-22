Two killed, one injured in road mishap in Jhang

JHANG (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and one more was critically wounded in a road accident in Jhang on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Chiniot Road where two motorcycles collided head-on due to over speeding, killing two persons on the spot and injuring one more.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

