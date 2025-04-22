Decision to join PTI alliance rests with Maulana Fazlur Rehman: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has stated that it is entirely up to Maulana Fazlur Rehman whether he wants to form an alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or not.

Speaking on Dunya News’ programme “Dunya Meher Bukhari Ke Saath,” Ayub mentioned that the gap between Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and PTI had narrowed, but any decision on unity lies with Maulana.

He emphasised that JUI-F is an independent party and no secret meetings or negotiations have taken place between the two sides.

Ayub also condemned the 'illegal arrest' of PTI's Aliya Hamza, who was recently released from jail.

He added that every party considers feedback from its workers and leaders.

Additionally, he mentioned that PTI founder Imran Khan would be briefed on the Mines and Minerals Bill by Ali Amin Gandapur, and a final decision will be made accordingly.