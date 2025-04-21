Punjab announces Rs5,000 per acre for wheat farmers

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab announces Rs5,000 per acre for wheat farmers

Punjab announces Rs5000 per acre for wheat farmers

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 20:26:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab government has announced Rs5000 per acre for wheat farmers to support the agricultural sector.

Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari said farmers are being given their rights in Punjab so this issue should not be politicized.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR Lahore, she said CM Punjab has given a big relief package to farmers worth Rs109 billion has been given to wheat farmers.

On security situation, Bukhari said that the Punjab government has been taking steps to establish law and order.

The CM approved a comprehensive package for wheat farmers amounting to one hundred and ten billion rupees to facilitate wheat farmers across the province.

During a special meeting on wheat in Lahore on Monday, the Chief Minister approved several initiatives and key decisions.

The meeting endorsed a twenty-five billion rupees allocation for the Wheat Farmer Support Program, which will enable wheat farmers to receive 25,000 rupees for every five acres cultivated, as per the Chief Minister's directives.

The Chief Minister tasked the provincial Agriculture Minister with overseeing the wheat procurement campaign and directed the Price Control Department to assist in this effort.