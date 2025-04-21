Bus crash: condolences pour in for five Pakistani Umrah pilgrims

Several others were injured in the accident and were shifted to hospitals in Medina for treatment.

Published On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 18:33:23 PKT

JEDDAH (Web Desk) – Five Pakistani Umrah pilgrims died when a bus they were travelling by met with an accident on way back from the historic site of Badr to Medina.

Reports said several pilgrims from Bahawalnagar were travelling to Medina when their bus crashed as a result of which five of the travellers - Rukhsana Bibi and Amina Bibi from 228/9-R, Fort Abbas, two women from Dahranwala, and an elderly man, Manzoor Hussain, from 39/3-R – died on the spot.

According to a news report, four of the injured are being treated at the Saudi-German Hospital while three others were admitted to King Fahd Hospital. A woman is being treated at King Salman Hospital.

The PPP on Monday condoled the death of five Pakistanis in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan condoled the incident in a post on X, calling the fatalities “extremely regrettable”.

“[The] Pakistan People’s Party equally shares the grief of the affected families,” he wrote. “I demand that the government ensure full support for the affected families.”

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed sorrow over the tragic loss and offered prayers for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured.

He instructed the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia to fully support the victims’ families and provide assistance to the injured.

