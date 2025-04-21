Policeman martyred in polio team attack in South Waziristan

Police confirmed that the attack occurred in the Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan.

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – A police constable was martyred, and one terrorist was killed in an attack on a polio team in South Waziristan on Monday.

Police reported that terrorists launched a heavy attack on the polio team. The police retaliated, leading to a half-hour-long exchange of fire. One terrorist was killed while others fled, and one constable was martyred in the attack.

The killed terrorist was identified as Afnan, and authorities recovered two ID cards, three ATM cards, and a mobile phone from him. From the fleeing terrorists, an SMG, a rocket launcher, and two motorcycles were recovered.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the constable’s martyrdom. He instructed immediate medical aid for the injured and stated that terrorists attacking polio workers and their protectors are enemies of humanity and the nation, vowing they would be brought to justice.

