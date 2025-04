Former SC judge Sarmad Jalal Osmany passes away

His funeral prayer will be offered on Tuesday after Asr prayers at Defence Phase 8 mosque

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former Supreme Court judge Sarmad Jalal Osmany passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness.

According to the Supreme Court's Karachi Registry, Sarmad Jalal Osmany had been suffering from cancer and under treatment at a hospital.

His funeral prayer will be offered on Tuesday after Asr prayers at Hamza Mosque, Defence Phase 8.