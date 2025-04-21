Curfew imposed in North Waziristan for second consecutive day

Pakistan Pakistan Curfew imposed in North Waziristan for second consecutive day

All major roads will be closed to traffic

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 10:52:53 PKT

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - A curfew has been imposed for the second consecutive day in North Waziristan due to security concerns.

According to the district administration, the curfew will remain in effect from 6 am to 6 pm, and all major roads will be closed to traffic.

Officials stated that the decision was made in light of prevailing security threats in the area.

Citizens have been advised to fully cooperate during curfew hours and use alternative routes for travel.

