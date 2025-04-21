Murtaza Wahab demands immediate withdrawal of canals project

Pakistan Pakistan Murtaza Wahab demands immediate withdrawal of canals project

Murtaza Wahab said that PPP's stance of the issue of canals is very clear.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 04:55:39 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, on Sunday demanded that the federal government must immediately withdraw from controversial canals project on River Indus.

Talking to media in Karachi, Murtaza Wahab said that Prime Minister should immediately withdraw the controversial plan to construct six new canals on the River Indus.

Murtaza Wahab was of the view that Punjab provincial ministers mishandled the canals issue and statements by some ministers worsened the situation. He said that PPP's stance of the issue of canals is very clear.

He said that water scarcity is already a grave problem in Sindh and Balochistan and what is the logic of building new canals under these circumstances. The public is already suffering from an acute water shortage and there is no justification for carving out new canals.

He further said that it is clear that water scarcity is increasing and water from one region cannot simply be diverted to another. We are in favour of development, but we cannot compromise on the issue of water scarcity.

He also called on the federal government to release the promised Rs100 billion for the development projects in Karachi.

