Three killed in truck, motorcycle collision in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including two children, were killed in collision between a truck and motorcycle in Faisalabad on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sahiwal Road in Faisalabad where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her two children on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as 35-year-old Mukhtaran, 14-year-old Iqra and 13-year-old Ali Hassan.

