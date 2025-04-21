Banned TTP's narrative rejected as misleading

Experts say the terrorists are violating principles of Islam in the name of Sharia

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Muslim scholars and experts have rejected the banned TTP’s narrative as misleading and against the teachings of Islam.

The proscribed terrorist group claimed that it wanted to implement Sharia (Islamic laws) as the present system in Pakistan was against the teachings of Islam.

The Muslim scholars and experts have rejected the claim of the terrorists and are of the view that Pakistan is an Islamic country, where all laws are formed in accordance with the Constitution which is based on Islamic laws and rules.

According to experts, TTP's rejection of the Constitution and democracy and calling violence ‘jihad’ is a misinterpretation of Islamic teachings.

Islamic teachings view rebellion as ‘an unrest on earth’. The Prophet (PBUH) said, "Whoever disobeys his ruler has separated himself from me." (Bukhari).

According to jurists, rebellion is not permissible unless rulers openly go against the Islamic rules. While Pakistan's Constitution is based on Islamic principles. Sharia law should be enforced through wisdom, justice, and collective consent rather than coercion and force.

The Constitution of Pakistan declares Islam as the state religion and the implementation of Sharia is determined by the parliament. The banned TTP's narrative is tantamount to violence and treason, the experts believe.

The banned outfit’s violence, self-imposed sanctions, and destruction of public peace are contrary to the objectives of Sharia.

The Quran states: "There is no compulsion in religion" (Al-Baqarah: 256), and imposing Sharia by force undermines the concept of Islam of peace and mercy.

Experts warned that the TTP's narrative is a cover for extremism that is an attempt to weaken Pakistan's Islamic and democratic foundations.

They said that the group is not only against Islamic teachings but is also violating principles of Islam.