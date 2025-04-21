JUI leader Hamdullah rules out alliance with PTI

Says PTI fails to address JUI concerns

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Hafiz Hamdullah has ruled out any alliance with the PTI, saying the PTI leadership has failed to address the grievances of JUI despite the passage of three months.

Appearing on Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas’, Hafiz Hamdullah said more than three months had passed, but the PTI did not address JUI concerns, adding the PTI leaders lacked trust with regard to walk with JUI.

“Majority of PTI members are in jail. So, in this circumstances we cannot stand with them. The PTI leadership lacked trust in their ranks to initiate talks with the JUI, as three months have passed they did not address the grievance of JUI. We can go issue-to-issue with PTI in Parliament, if it is necessary.

“Thousands of members attended the JUI central council meeting today. The party will continue to support Palestine. PTI leadership is in jail. A million march will be held in Balochistan on May 15. Those voted against the party in the assembly will be issued a show cause notice,” Hafiz Hamdullah said.

We are not in favour of an opposition alliance at this time, and the final decision will be made by the Central Executive Committee, said Hafiz Hamdullah.

