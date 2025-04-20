Pakistan seeks stronger cooperation with Saudi Arabia to combat drugs

Naqvi discusses the issue in meeting with Saudi ambassador

(Web Desk) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed Pakistan's desire to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia to combat drugs and prevent human trafficking.

He was talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Interior Minister said new conditions are being imposed for obtaining passports to curb beggary and illegal immigration.

He also thanked the Saudi Government and the Ambassador for their full cooperation in the release of innocent family implicated in the drug case.

Mohsin Naqvi also commended Saudi Arabia's full support to Pakistan in the economic and social sectors.

The Saudi Ambassador said his country has very close relations with Pakistan and wants to further enhance these relations in all fields.