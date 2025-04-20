Azma Bukhari slams violence in name of Gaza solidarity

She welcomes peaceful protests, urging people not to cross the line

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has strongly condemned the violent protests staged under the pretext of showing solidarity with Gaza, stating that such acts are causing more harm than good.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said, “Harming Pakistan won’t help Palestinians”.

She emphasized that 25,000 Pakistanis earn their livelihood through food franchises, now they are under attack. “Those injured and killed in these incidents were Pakistanis. Whose cause are we really serving?” she questioned.

Bukhari accused extremist’s elements of trying to throw a wrench in Punjab’s development and suggested that foreign forces could be fanning the flames of unrest.

She warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. “Islam stands for peace, not chaos, she stressed.

So far 149 suspects have been arrested, with 14 FIRs registered. She welcomed peaceful protests, urging people not to cross the line.