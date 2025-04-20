Liaquat Baloch says govt has no right to stop march for Palestine

The JI leader was talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and State Minister for Interior Talal

Published On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 13:49:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Amir Liaquat Baloch said on Sunday that the government has no right to stop the "Unity for Palestine" march.

The JI leader stated this while talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry who called him by telephone.

Liaquat Baloch told them that the JI march for Palestine would be peaceful. He advised the ministers to suggest the government “not to bring disgrace upon itself” by creating obstacles.

He said that no "no-go area" should be created for expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Baloch said Kuwait’s announcement to sever ties with Israel represents the voice of the entire Muslim Ummah.

The government has barricaded all entry and exit points to the Red Zone for the JI’s planned march to express solidarity with Palestine today.