President, PM greet Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended their greetings and best wishes to the Christian community in Pakistan on the occasion of Easter.

In a message, President Asif Ali Zardari said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Christian community in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Easter.”

He said, “Easter is a time of hope, renewal, and the celebration of life. It reminds us of the values of compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness. On this sacred day, we acknowledge the spirit of unity and harmony that binds us all together, regardless of faith or background.”

“Our Constitution guarantees rights of minorities, and we will continue to work for the uplift and empowerment of all minorities in Pakistan. The Christian community in Pakistan has always played a significant role in the development of our country,” he added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said, “I extend my warmest greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Easter.”

“Easter is a profound celebration of hope and renewal. It reminds us of the enduring power of faith and of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, one of the great Messengers of Allah, whose message of compassion, humility, and love continues to uplift and inspire humanity,” he added.

The prime minister said, “This sacred occasion calls for reflection on the universal values of sacrifice, forgiveness, and peace, principles that transcend boundaries and unite people of all faiths and cultures.”