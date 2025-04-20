Christians celebrate Easter across Pakistan today

Over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed

Sun, 20 Apr 2025 11:08:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Christian community is celebrating Easter on Sunday (today) with religious zeal, devotion, and reverence.

On Saturday night, Easter Eve was marked with enthusiastic preparations as Christian families flocked to shopping centres in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities of the country.

Busy commercial areas such as Saddar, Gakkhar Plaza, Murree Road, Moti Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Tench Bhatta Bazaar, Commercial Market, Aabpara, Super Market, Jinnah Super, and Karachi Company witnessed a shopping rush from morning till 1am. Families, especially children, shopped for garments, shoes, and artificial jewellery.

Recreational parks in cities have been scheduled to remain open from 9am to 1am on both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Special arrangements have been made for activities like dodging cars, horse riding, boating in the lakes, and the chairlift at Patriata has also been opened for the public.

Security personnel have been deployed, and all church entrances are equipped with walk-through gates and CCTV cameras. Worship services will take place from 9am to 12pm today.

Christian leaders Rashid Chauhan and Pastor Asif expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements, stating that the community will fully cooperate with the administration and police.