Concluding 36,000 cases in four months is unrealistic, says Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former federal minister and Awami Muslim League chief, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, has lashed out at the judicial system, claiming he was handed charge sheets for ten legal cases despite not being present in the country at the time. "The grave of justice is being dug; justice has drowned," he said while speaking to media outside the court.

Referring to a Supreme Court order requiring the completion of trial proceedings within four months, Sheikh Rashid criticised the directive, arguing that concluding 36,000 cases in such a short time was unrealistic. “These cases cannot be resolved within my lifetime,” he said.

He emphasised the need for fair and transparent trials, stating that rushing judgments under such deadlines amounted to injustice. “We want justice. Look at the condition of the poor, they are getting poorer every day,” he added.

Calling for a review of the four-month trial decision, Sheikh Rashid reiterated that he was not in Pakistan when the cases were filed against him and questioned the legal basis of such proceedings.

He told the court that daily court appearances were a burden and appealed for equal justice for all, stating, “It is not possible to fairly conclude these cases within four months.”