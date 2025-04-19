Five terrorists gunned down in Dukki by CTD

DUKKI (Dunya News) – At least five terrorists were killed on Saturday in a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law enforcement agencies here in Dukki.

“The operation was carried out on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of militants linked with a proscribed outfit. The militants opened indiscriminate fire upon seeing the law enforcement personnel, leading to an intense exchange of fire, resulting in the deaths of all five terrorists,” said a CTD spokesperson.

The authorities further informed that the slain militants were involved in the attacks on security forces and labourers.

The dead bodies of the terrorists were shifted to the Civil Hospital Dukki.

