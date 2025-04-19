Karachi's largest cattle market begins to take shape at Northern Bypass

Murtaza Wahab will inaugurate the market, which spans over 1,200 acres.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The city’s largest cattle market for Eidul Azha has begun to take shape at the Northern Bypass, with the official inauguration scheduled for today (Saturday).

According to the administration, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab will inaugurate the market, which spans over 1,200 acres.

Cattle Market Administrator, Shahab Ali, stated that parking fees have been reduced by 50% compared to last year.

Passes for motorcycles and cars will be available at half price, and animal medications will also be provided at discounted rates.

For security, over 20 checkpoints will be set up along the market routes. So far, 200 animals have arrived at the market.