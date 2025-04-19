President summons Senate session on April 22
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the Senate, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, on April 22 (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.
The president summoned a session of the upper house of parliament (Senate) at 4:00pm, under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Secretariat press wing said in a press release.
According to sources, apart from important legislation, national issues will be discussed in the session.