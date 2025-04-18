Increase in revenue only way to get rid of foreign loan: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Increase in revenue only way to get rid of foreign loan: PM Shehbaz

PM reviews FBR's performance monitoring system

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 18 Apr 2025 17:27:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday increase in revenue was the only way to get rid of foreign loans.

During his visit to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), PM Shehbaz lauded the efforts of FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial. The PM was also briefed on the FBR's performance management system.

“A year ago, we decided to digitise all FBR operations. The chairman, finance secretary, officers, and workers - all worked very hard. I want to congratulate the entire team,” the prime minister said.

He added, “This journey has now begun. It’s a long road ahead, and there will be challenges. But we must work day and night to lead the country towards a brighter and more prosperous future, free from debt.”

He pointed out that revenue increased by 27pc compared to last year. This was possible due to the efforts of the board. However, he raised concerns about trillions of rupees stuck in pending cases in different tribunals, some of which have been delayed for decades.

He asked, “Why is this happening? It’s a serious question. A wise person needs only a hint.”

More to read: Budget 2025-26: Will low-income segment breathe easy amid tax relief proposals?

He said, “We must realise that living on loans has already harmed Pakistan and will continue to do so.” He gave an example that when a stay order was lifted by the Sindh High Court, Rs23 billion were deposited with the national treasury the same evening.

He said this is a long journey full of challenges, but those who are capable of facing them must do so.

“We expect support from the World Bank and others, but we also have billions of rupees stuck in local cases," he said. Today, we’ve begun the journey. We’re moving fast toward the goal for which Pakistan was created. When we prepare ourselves, Allah helps us.

"I’m happy that the change we needed has finally started.”

The premier said the FBR was working on improving its performance. “Everywhere in the world, good work is appreciated, and poor performance is held accountable,” he said. He told the FBR chairman that those who work well will be promoted, while those who don’t will face penalties.

He also said the FBR chairman was working very hard and that investors should be treated with respect without bending the law. People will be happy if FBR officials deal with them politely and respectfully.



