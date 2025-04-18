Minister promises proper accommodation, other facilities for Hajj pilgrims

Says transport service also has been upgraded to keep everything on track

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf says top-notch arrangements have been made for Hajj pilgrims this year to ensure a smooth journey from start to finish.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Haji Camp in Karachi, the minister said he came to oversee the training session for pilgrims and ensure everything was running like clockwork.

He added that the ministry staff was on hand to guide pilgrims through the process and iron out any issues.

Under the government scheme, he said, 89,000 pilgrims would perform Hajj this year, with 21,600 departing from Karachi.

Yousaf said past experience from 2013 to 2018 had come in handy for improving this years’ arrangement.

He assured that all pilgrims would be provided with proper accommodation in Makkah and Azizia, complete with ACs and shelves.

Transport service had also been upgraded to keep everything on track, he added.