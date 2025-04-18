PM commends security forces for successful operation against terrorists

Pakistan Pakistan PM commends security forces for successful operation against terrorists

The Prime Minister also vowed to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 18 Apr 2025 05:41:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday praised the security forces for a successful operation against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in district Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He lauded the security forces for killing four terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij. He paid tribute to sepoy Basit Siddique of Pakistan Army on his martyrdom in exchange of fire during the operation.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred Basit Siddique in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved family. He said the whole nation saluted martyred Basit Siddique.

The Prime Minister also vowed to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

