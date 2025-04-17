Imran Khan's sisters, PTI leaders released after brief detention

Updated On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 21:42:27 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Police released Imran Khan's sisters and several PTI leaders on Thursday after a brief detention.

Police detained several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Imran Khan’s three sisters, Hamid Raza, and others near Adiala Jail.

The PTI leaders had gathered outside the jail to meet the party founder when police took them into custody. Police transported them to an undisclosed location.

When PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters and party leaders, including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Hamid Raza, and Niazullah Niazi, arrived at Adiala Jail to meet him, police barred them from proceeding.

Imran’s sisters staged a sit-in and refused to leave. Eventually, seven individuals were taken into custody.

Speaking to media, Ayub criticised PM Shehbaz Sharif, calling him the biggest liar, and questioned how the government planned to sustain fuel levies and help provinces like Balochistan.

Aleema Khan and her two sisters were stopped at the Dahgal checkpoint, prompting their protest. They declared they would not leave without meeting Imran.

Similarly, Zartaj Gul was stopped at the same checkpoint and told the media that despite having court orders and jail manual provisions supporting their meeting, police had sealed Adiala Road.

Hamid Raza and Niazullah Niazi were also stopped at Dahgal. Raza said they had no choice but to protest peacefully.

As Khan’s sisters staged a sit-in, police demanded PTI leaders and supporters to vacate the area.

Imran’s sisters took shelter in an under-construction plaza. Police entered the plaza and arrested seven individuals, including Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Noreen Khan.

Later, police released all the PTI leaders and Imran Khan's sisters.