World should support Pakistan in war against terrorism, says Naqvi

Updated On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 12:24:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday the international community should support Pakistan in the war against terrorism, highlighting that the sacrifices rendered by security forces are an example for the world.

He stated this while talking to UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Faith, Communities and Resettlement Lord Wajid Khan in Islamabad where bilateral matters including Pakistan-UK relations were discussed.

They also discussed ways for enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including counter-terrorism, security, and prevention of cross-border crimes.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan wanted to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the UK in all areas of mutual interest.

Lord Wajid Khan condemned the attack on the Jaffer Express, expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs. He also acknowledged the Pakistan's immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The interior minister said Pakistan is the only country where every segment of society has made unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He added the international community should support Pakistan without delay in this war, and the UK's role is of utmost importance in it.

Lord Wajid Khan thanked the Ministry of Interior for facilitating the relocation of Afghan refugees to the UK.

Naqvi said the repatriation of illegal foreigners is being carried out in a dignified manner, adding that no action is being taken against foreign citizens with legal documents.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that all possible facilities are being provided to illegal foreigners during the repatriation process.

