Three die in Karachi road accidents

Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed and one sustained critical injuries in road accidents in various parts of Karachi on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident took place in Industrial Zone in New Karachi area where a truck ran over a man as a result he sustained critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died during treatment.

The second accident occurred near Ghareebabad Chowk where a motorcycle hit a pedestrian, killing him on the spot while the motorcyclist sustained injuries. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The deceased was identified as Rafaqat.

The third accident occurred at the Super Highway near Toll Plaza, where an elderly man was hit by a vehicle as a result he died on the spot. Rescue teams shifted the dead body to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

