Two killed in trailer, car collision in Dalbandin
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
DALBANDIN (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other were wounded in a road accident in Dalbandin, a city of Chagai district in Balochistan province, on Wednesday.
According to details, the accident occurred near the East Bypass area of Dalbandin where a rashly driven trailer hit a car, killing two persons on the spot and injuring three others.
