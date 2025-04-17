Two killed in trailer, car collision in Dalbandin

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Published On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 04:49:24 PKT

DALBANDIN (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other were wounded in a road accident in Dalbandin, a city of Chagai district in Balochistan province, on Wednesday.

According to details, the accident occurred near the East Bypass area of Dalbandin where a rashly driven trailer hit a car, killing two persons on the spot and injuring three others.

