Three-day Punjab Cultural Festival to kick off on Thursday: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that a three-day Punjab Culture Day celebrations will begin on Thursday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as the chief guest.

In a video message, Bokhari said the main event would be held at Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore, where various cultural activities representing the richness of Punjabi heritage and regional traditions would be showcased.

She stated that Alhamra had been decorated in vibrant colours, reflecting Punjab’s traditional spirit and programmes in multiple regional dialects would also be presented.

Entry to the festival is free for the public, but attendees are required to register through Alhamra’s website or official social media platforms, including Facebook.

The festival promises to be a colourful celebration of Punjabi identity and heritage.

