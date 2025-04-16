Democracy failed 100 percent in country: Vawda

Published On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 23:26:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Faisal Vawda said that democracy failed 100 percent in the country, and the Mines and Minerals Bill will pass in any case.

He said that there was a crowd charge of overseas Pakistanis at one of the convention centers. I am happy that we have such military leaders, but I am also sad that I wish we had such a democratic leader.

He said that Pakistan is benefiting from the efforts of the Army Chief, all these benefits are being received by Shehbaz Sharif and his party, and democracy has given broken roads, bad schools and colleges.

The senior politician said that PM Shehbaz Sharif would not do what the PTI did. He said that everyone agreed on the competence of the current Army Chief. The overseas Pakistanis said that the Army Chief will take the country forward, things are going well in the country.

Faisal Vawda said that democracy has failed 100 percent, that is why I call them democratic corpses. A party and the then establishment, the judiciary became instrumental in removing Nawaz Sharif. Then we got bored with one democratic corpse, another corpse was brought.

Finally, he further said that no will stop the Mines and Minerals Bill.