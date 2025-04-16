Imran Khan being denied meetings with family and lawyers, says Salman Akram Raja

The jail officials are only allowing unconcerned visitors to meet Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Aleema Khan and PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said the party founder Imran Khan isn’t being allowed to meet the family and lawyers.

Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court, they said that the jail officials are allowing unconcerned visitors to meet Imran Khan.

“There are over 300 cases against Imran Khan in different courts. The legal team needs his guideline but the jail officials don’t allow the lawyers to meet him,” they said.

Salman Akram Raja said that three lawyers of Imran Khan and his spokesperson Niazullah Niazi were not allowed to meet him yesterday.

Aleema Khan emphasized that meetings with lawyers are essential for case discussions and legal instructions.

Salman Akram Raja added that Advocate Salman Safdar had to approach the Supreme Court for seeking permission to meet Imran Khan.

He stated that if lawyers are not allowed to meet their client, legal proceedings cannot move forward.

“We are running from court to court; we are serious about our brother’s cases,” said Aleema Khan.

According to Salman Akram Raja, lawyers remained united throughout Pakistan’s history.

He added that the 26th constitutional amendment has undermined the judicial system and PTI is fighting for judicial independence.