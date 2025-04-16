Parvez Elahi granted bail in land grabbing case

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A Rawalpindi accountability court has granted bail to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in a land-grabbing case involving 6,000 kanals of Takhat Parhi forest land.

The case, heard by Judge Ejaz Ali, names 18 suspects including Elahi. During the hearing, Elahi and his son Rasikh Ali appeared before the court, with Elahi also requesting exemption from future personal appearances.

The court approved his bail and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000, which were submitted on the spot.

Elahi is accused of abusing his authority and being involved in the illegal appropriation of forest land.