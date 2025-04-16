IHCBA withdraws constitutional petition against judges' transfer

The petition was originally filed by the former cabinet of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has decided to withdraw its constitutional petition filed in the Supreme Court against the transfer of judges.

In this regard, the Bar has issued an authority letter to formally request the withdrawal of the petition.

Advocate-on-record Anees Muhammad Shehzad has been authorised to carry out the withdrawal.

The authority letter has been signed by Bar President Wajid Gilani and Secretary Manzoor Jajja.

Earlier, the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court issued notices to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acting chief justice and two other judges as it took up petitions challenging their recent transfer to the court.

The five-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Shahid Bilal, Salahuddin Panhwar and Shakeel Ahmed heard the case.

The petitions were filed by five IHC judges, the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and the IHC Bar Association.

