Pakistan ready to boost anti-narcotics cooperation with Gulf states: Naqvi

Govt is fully prepared to enhance collaboration with Gulf states across all sectors of drug control

Follow on Published On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 16:27:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Gulf countries in all areas of counter-narcotics.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, he stressed the importance of strengthening mechanisms for intelligence sharing, joint training, real-time coordination, and forensic and technical collaboration.

The interior minister underscored the need for collective efforts to build a safer, healthier region free from the devastating impact of narcotics.

He noted that the conference, hosted by the Anti-Narcotics Force, is being held under the shared vision of a drug-free world.

“Government is fully prepared to enhance collaboration with Gulf states across all sectors of drug control,” he added.

“We are not here merely as representatives of our respective states,” he said, “but as frontline soldiers united on the global stage against the menace of drugs.”

He added that the presence of Gulf delegations at the conference is a powerful symbol of this joint resolve.

Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the importance of regional cooperation, stating that only through coordinated action can we effectively combat this threat and secure a better, drug-free future for our youth and communities.

