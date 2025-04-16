Pakistan will benefit from China's advancement in agriculture: PM Shehbaz

The students will play a significant role in development of Pakistan's agricultural sector, he said

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that China’s collaboration with Pakistan in agriculture sector would enable farmers enhance produce.

The prime minister was speaking at a ceremony held marking the first phase of Agricultural Scholarship Programme under which a batch of 300 students would go to China for higher education.

“It’s an extremely important day for the agriculture sector of Pakistan as graduates are going to China for higher education. We are grateful to the Chinese government for giving scholarships to Pakistani students,” he added.

He said that Pakistan would benefit from China’s advancement in the agriculture sector and achieve self sufficiency in food.

Premier Shehbaz said that Pakistani students would serve as a bridge between Beijing and Islamabad. “The students will play a significant role in the development of Pakistan's agricultural sector,” he continued.

The graduates for scholarship were selected on merit. They were from all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The quota for Balochistan has been increased by 10 percent, he stated.

He expressed the hope that the students would help advance Pakistan’s agriculture sector after learning latest techniques. “There are vast opportunities for small and medium enterprises linked to agriculture in rural areas. Focus must be given to value addition of agriculture produce.”

The prime minister said that all units must work together for the development of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Beijing for support “in securing the IMF programme. China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are Pakistan’s closest friends.”

RANA TANVIR

Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanvir Hussain said that agriculture is a top priority for the government. He noted that China has made great progress in agriculture through technology and research.

He said that China’s agricultural sector has become a global example. The Pakistani students would help farmers use modern technology for enhancing production.

CHINESE AMBASSADOR

On this occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that bilateral ties have been strengthening. He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a successful visit to China a few months after assuming office and discussed with President Xi Jinping all aspects of bilateral relations and reached consensus on various matters.

He added that President Xi Jinping places great importance on relations with neighboring countries. In 2013, he introduced basic principle of foreign policy for neighbouring states, aimed at promoting friendly and cooperative relations.

Ambassador Jiang stated that their goal was to maintain a harmonious, safe, and prosperous neighbourhood. China would support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that China wanted to work with neighbouring countries to build a better future. “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an early and key project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Under CPEC, $25.4 billion in direct investment has been made, and the project is also generating employment opportunities.”