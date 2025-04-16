Punjab gets first Environment Protection Force

Marriyum Aurangzeb says CM's vision for environmental protection was materialized within a year

Updated On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 12:08:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has launched its first Environment Protection Force (EPF) to tackle pollution and protect the environment.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the passing out ceremony of the newly established modern force that will ensure environmental protection. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari also attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, a flag hoisting ceremony was held while the vigilance squad of the Environmental Protection Force presented a salute to the chief minister.

Addressing the ceremony, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the establishment of the force was the need of the hour. She said the force reflected CM Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to environmental protection.

She added that the Punjab government has been taking measures for environmental conservation since day one.

She lamented no previous government or administration ever worked seriously on environmental protection.

She praised the secretary of Environment and the director general of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), adding that allocating resources to this department is a significant step.

Aurangzeb emphasised that the chief minister's vision for environmental protection was materialized within a year.

For the first time in Punjab's history, a substantial budget has been allocated for environmental conservation.

The Environmental Protection Force is now equipped with modern tools and technology, she added.

