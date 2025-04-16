Sheikh Rashid hints at comeback after 'breaking political fast'

Says his experience tells the fast won’t last long

Wed, 16 Apr 2025 12:34:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said he is currently observing a “political fast” and will break it when the time is right.

While speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, the Awami Muslim League chief emphasised the importance of timing in politics, stating, “I know when to break the fast, and that moment will come.”

He added that the fast won’t last long and remarked, “I’ve served as a minister 17 times, I understand timing well, and Pakistan’s situation will eventually improve.”

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid appeared briefly at the anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi for a hearing related to the GHQ attack case. After marking his attendance, he was granted permission to leave due to a scheduled case at the Supreme Court.