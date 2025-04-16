Tight contest expected in NA-213 Umerkot by-election tomorrow

UMERKOT (Dunya News) - Preparations are in their final stages for the by-election in NA-213 Umerkot, scheduled to be held tomorrow, Thursday April 17.

The election campaign ended at midnight last night, and the distribution of polling materials is set to begin today.

A tough contest is expected between PPP candidate Saba Talpur and PTI's Lal Chand Malhi, who is backed by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Out of the 498 polling stations set up across the constituency, 269 have been declared sensitive and 91 highly sensitive.

To facilitate the election process, a public holiday has been declared in Umerkot district on April 17. The seat became vacant after the death of PPP leader Nawab Yousuf Talpur.